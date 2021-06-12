PowerPool (CVP) One Day Volume Hits $2.14 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00796232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.74 or 0.08284036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086646 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,050,985 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

