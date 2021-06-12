Vidulum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $178.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $270,461.23 and $178.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001409 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

