Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $228.65.

