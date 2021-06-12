2,366 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.