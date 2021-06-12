Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys Shares of 1,491 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $227.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $228.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.