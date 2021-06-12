QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.62 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

