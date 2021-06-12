Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $880.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

