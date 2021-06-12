Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Update

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DRKOF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,982. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Martello Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Get Martello Technologies Group alerts:

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Martello Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.