Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.05 Million

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce $130.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. Landec reported sales of $156.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $528.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LNDC. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Landec by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 108,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 100,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,675. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $353.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.