Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target at $14.60

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock remained flat at $$15.17 during midday trading on Monday. 259,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $835.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
