Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target at $14.60

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock remained flat at $$15.17 during midday trading on Monday. 259,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $835.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

