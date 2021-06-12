SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $175.74. 7,836,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

