Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SENR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 70,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,192. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

