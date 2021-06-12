Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Rises By 221.3%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 221.3% from the May 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Solaris Resources stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 1,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

