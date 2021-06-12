TRB Advisors LP Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TRB Advisors LP bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,000. Netflix makes up 4.0% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 112,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $57,449,000 after acquiring an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.45 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

