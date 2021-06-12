SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,187,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

