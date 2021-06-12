20 20 Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a PE ratio of 609.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

