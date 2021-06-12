Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,060 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,060 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $9,879,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 121,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $40.85 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

