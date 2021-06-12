Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Position Cut by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 68.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.53. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 129.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

