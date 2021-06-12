Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $171.27 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

