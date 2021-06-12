Zacks: Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $9.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $146.28 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.27 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in DocuSign by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in DocuSign by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

