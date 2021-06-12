Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report sales of $66.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $40.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $459.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $478.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $731.20 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $758.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plug Power.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

PLUG traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,806,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,829,691. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Plug Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 827,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after buying an additional 42,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

