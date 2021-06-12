$125.38 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post sales of $125.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.05 million and the highest is $125.61 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $91.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $513.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. 1,446,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,501. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

