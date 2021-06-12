Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $223.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $223.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.