Argent Trust Co Sells 95 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $276.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.27. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

