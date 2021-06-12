Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $588,000 Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 89,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $48.76 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

