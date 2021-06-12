Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,032 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,842 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $106.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.10.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

