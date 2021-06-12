Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 150,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $164.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

