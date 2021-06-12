Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s 8th Largest Position

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $56,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,811,182 shares of company stock valued at $552,878,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $83.72 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

