Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $147.83. 637,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

