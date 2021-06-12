Nishkama Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Nishkama Capital LLC lowered its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the period. Outfront Media comprises about 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Outfront Media worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $24.72. 901,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,915. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

