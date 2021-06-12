Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce sales of $2.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $19.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $20.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.31 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $82.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 102,680 shares of company stock worth $107,660 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 163,806 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $545,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 526,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 87,561,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,603. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $128.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.28.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

