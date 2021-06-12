Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $86,972.27 and $7.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 96.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.