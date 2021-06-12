Pawtocol (UPI) Reaches Market Cap of $6.45 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $97,007.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded up 99.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00198078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.33 or 0.01176286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.84 or 0.99901914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

