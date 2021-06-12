Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Declines By 66.7%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $$20.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QNTQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.