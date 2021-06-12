Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 223.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $155,269.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,460,632.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,714,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

