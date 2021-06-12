freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$23.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80. freenet has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $23.80.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

