Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,310,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

