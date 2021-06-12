Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.