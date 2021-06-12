Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,192,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

