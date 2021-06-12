The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 488,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

KHC opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.