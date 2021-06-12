SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 158 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.7% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.74. 7,836,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,252. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

