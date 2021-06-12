SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 111,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.24. 168,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,185. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $63.30 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

