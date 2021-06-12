Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $29.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $132.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $134.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $167.57 million, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $182.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRMK. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 723,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

