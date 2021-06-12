iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

