BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. BGSF posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

BGSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE BGSF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,215. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.56 million and a P/E ratio of 202.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 95,366 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 59,567 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

