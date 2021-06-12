Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $19.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.21 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

