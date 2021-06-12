Newton Coin Project Price Reaches $0.0007 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 96.5% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $74,432.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

