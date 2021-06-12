GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $328,684.86 and approximately $99.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008251 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001200 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

