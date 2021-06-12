Huobi Token Price Reaches $13.02 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $244.49 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.02 or 0.00036631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00798728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.83 or 0.08366345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086772 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

