Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

